Property auctions this week again cancelled in Greece's biggest courts

Wednesday's auctions of foreclosed property at local courts in the greater Athens area and the Aegean islands were cancelled on Tuesday, after notaries' associations again decided to instruct members to abstain from the legal process.

The latest cancellation of property auctions in Greece's biggest local court system (greater Athens) again puts the months-long problem in the limelight, as notaries continue to demand stepped up protection from protestors blocking the process, often violently.

The cancelled auctions included court-foreclosed real estate for owners' arrears to banks, the Greek state, municipalities and social security funds.

Electronic auctions, however, with foreclosed real estate due to demands and liens held by private individuals will go ahead as planned.

According to a report published on Tuesday by "N", relevant state services are in the final stretch of unveiling an online platform to allow electronic auctions for all types of property.