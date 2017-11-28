Fund eyes up to 250 mln€ investment for long-elusive seaplane network in Greece

Petrichor Capital Partners this week announced that it is considering an investment of up to 250 million euros in Greece over the next two years in order to develop a seaplane network, especially towards islands without airports. The specific commercial prospect has for decades been on the "drawing board" and even tested on a pilot basis, only to stumble before bureaucratic hurdles and lack of a big enough transport capacity to ensure profitability.

A big chunk of the projected investment would go towards buying a fleet of seaplanes.

Nevertheless, the investment framework between Hellenic Seaplanes, a fledgling seaplane operator in Greece, and Capital Partners, necessitates incentives and certain "guarantees" by the government, especially in terms of developing a national seaplane/hydroplane network.

The investment "blueprint" calls for the purchase of up to 20 aircraft and no less than 110 seaside terminals: 50 small facilities, 50 medium ones and 10 major facilities, along with maintenance and refueling stations.

