More than 142K applications already filed for this year's holiday welfare bonus

More than 142,000 applications had been filed via an electronic platform, by noon on Monday, by people seeking to receive a one-off welfare bonus next month, dubbed a “social dividend” by the leftist-rightist coalition government.

Various income and asset criteria were enacted this year, as opposed to a universal“holiday bonus” extended last December to any pensioner in the country receiving less than 800 euros in monthly social security benefits.

In more recent clarifications, a relevant social welfare secretariat said severance pay, child support payments, lump sum pension bonuses, inheritances, grants and proceeds from the sale of assets are not included in income criteria to determine eligibility.

Conversely, other welfare bonuses and unemployment benefits are included.