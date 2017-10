Members of a particularly active group of self-described anarchists in Athens have reportedly burst into the Spanish embassy in downtown Athens on Wednesday morning and occupied the building.

The protesters, part of the "Rouvikonas" (Rubicon) group, were in the embassy in the late morning, ostensibly in relation to developments in the Iberian country, and especially the Catalonia issue. The diplomatic mission is located on a pedestrian way facing the Athens Acropolis.