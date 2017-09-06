Itinerary for Macron visit to Athens announced by PM's office

The Greek prime minister's office on Wednesday afternoon announced the official itinerary for the next day's visit to Athens by French President Emmanuel Macron, noting that the latter's meeting with Greek Premier Alexis Tsipras will begin at 15.30 (13.30 GMT) at the Maximos Mansion.

Following one-on-one talks, expanded talks will take place between the visiting French delegation and the Greek side.

A joint press conference will follow, while both men will make televised addresses from the Pnyx Hill, with the Acropolis as a backdrop, at roughly 7 p.m. local time.