Itinerary for Macron visit to Athens announced by PM's office

Wednesday, 06 September 2017 19:37
UPD:19:39
EPA/THIERRY CHARLIER / POOL
A- A A+

The Greek prime minister's office on Wednesday afternoon announced the official itinerary for the next day's visit to Athens by French President Emmanuel Macron, noting that the latter's meeting with Greek Premier Alexis Tsipras will begin at 15.30 (13.30 GMT) at the Maximos Mansion.

Following one-on-one talks, expanded talks will take place between the visiting French delegation and the Greek side.

A joint press conference will follow, while both men will make televised addresses from the Pnyx Hill, with the Acropolis as a backdrop, at roughly 7 p.m. local time.

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2017 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών