German multinational P&I picks NW city of Ioannina for its Greece HQ

German multinational P&I (Personal & Informatik) AG on Tuesday announced that it will inaugurate its new subsidiary in Greece (P&I – Hellas Ltd.) in the northwest city of Ioannina on Friday.

P&I's top executives from five European countries will be on hand for a relevant ceremony in the lakeside city, considered the capital of the Epirus province.

P&I – Hellas announced that it has already hired 14 programmers from the local market and signed its first deals, while also lauding the reception the company has received so far in Ioannina.

The company has cited business plan that includes the hiring of 80 to 100 top programmers from the Greek market in 2018.