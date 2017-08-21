Greece eyes global tourism's 'Top 10' after landing in 14th place in 2016

By L. Karageorgos

Recession-battered and bailout-dependent Greece has nevertheless attracted up to nine million more tourists – not counting cruise ship arrivals – over the past five years, bringing the country to 14th place on the World Tourism Organization’s (UNWTO) list for 2016.

The performance brings Greece from 17th place, internationally, up three spots, with the goal, according to the Greek Tourism Confederation (SETE), being a “top 10” standing.

In absolute terms, 15.5 tourism arrivals were recorded in 1012, which by 2016 reached 24.8 million, the biggest percentage increase of any country between the specific time period.

Mexico followed in second place, with an increase of 49.5 percent in its tourism arrivals between 2012 and 2016; followed by Thailand (45.5 percent).

Greece’s gain came from Turkey’s tourism implosion over the same period, whereas the former overtook Ukraine for 15th place. The latter lost 12 million tourism arrivals, on average per year, and mostly Russian tourists.