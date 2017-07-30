Handelsblatt: Record-breaking Greek tourism trend has also revived holiday home market

A continuous increase in tourism arrivals to Greece over the last few years has also boosted demand for holiday homes in the country, German financial daily Handelsblatt reported from Athens this week.

"Greece is again riding high as a tourism destination. This helps the holiday home market, according to realtors and builders," the Dusseldorf-based paper states.

The paper's correspondent quotes a Stuttgart-born real estate agent, Giorgos Petras, who returned to his father's native Rhodes in 2010 - at the beginning of the ongoing economic crisis - to assume the office of the German real estate multinational Engel &Völkers.

Handelsblatt notes that Greece is headed for a third straight tourism arrival record, while not failing to underline that a large part of this increase is due to the negative developments in neighboring Turkey and holiday destinations in North Africa. Beyond hoteliers and eateries, the boost has provided a new stimulus for the holiday home market.