Hellenic Petroleum prices additional new notes placement, raising €79m, with a yield of 3.333%

Wednesday, 26 July 2017 17:08
Hellenic Petroleum (Hel.Pe) on Wednesday announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Hel.Pe Finance Plc, successfully issued new notes priced at 74.5 million euros, which will be consolidated and form a single series with HPF’s existing notes due October 2021.

The new issue, which will be fully guaranteed by the parent company, were offered through a private placement at an offering price of 106 percent, with expected proceeds of 79 million euros and a yield of 3.333 percent. The new notes will be listed on the Luxemburg Stock Exchange.

