Average sum owed to Greek state from income tax returns for fiscal 2016 at 1,400€

More than 2.5 million taxpayers in Greece are expected to receive income tax invoices showing additional taxes owed to the state, based on the number of electronic filings made so far. Last year, the number of taxpayers with income tax returns in favor of the state reached roughly 2.3 million.

The latest deadline for filing income tax returns for fiscal 2016 is the last minute of Friday, July 21, after two previous deadlines were extended.

The average sum owed after filing an income tax return is 1,400 euros.

As of Thursday, July 20, slightly more than 5.955 million tax returns had been filed by individual taxpayers.