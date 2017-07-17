BoG: Tourism arrivals, revenues up in April 2017, compared with April 2016

The Bank of Greece (BoG) this week announced that tourism arrivals in April 2017 were up by 12 percent compared with the corresponding month in 2016, with the quarterly figure up by 3.2 percent.

On an even brighter note, the BoG said tourism-related revenue was up by 11.3 percent in April 2017, yoy, and 2.4 percent on a quarterly basis.

Arrivals, by any transport means, were also up in May 2017, according to figures supplied by state administrative authorities.

For instance, an increase in the number of arrivals at the country's primary airports in May exceeded 6.6 percent, compared to May 2016, and up by 10.1 percent in the first five months of 2017, compared to the corresponding period of 2016.