Cypriot FinMin: unanimity at Eurogroup over Greece

Cypriot Finance Minister Harris Georgiades on Thursday Tweeted from his account that there was "Unanimity at the Eurogroup for Greece".
Georgiades didn't specify what the unanimity involved.
