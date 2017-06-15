Cypriot FinMin: unanimity at Eurogroup over Greece

Thursday, 15 June 2017 22:32
UPD:22:40
Reuters/ANDREAS MANOLIS

Georgiades didn't specify what the unanimity involved (file photo).
Cypriot Finance Minister Harris Georgiades on Thursday Tweeted from his account that there was "Unanimity at the Eurogroup for Greece".

Georgiades didn't specify what the unanimity involved.

