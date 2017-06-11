Athens says 1,684 5-year residence permits issued in 'Golden Visa' program; total reaches one billion euros

Athens last week announced that a visa program linked with the purchase of real estate in the country exceeding 250,000 euros has already attracted roughly one billion euros to the recession-battered country.

Speaking in Parliament, the relevant deputy economy minister that in the four years since the “Golden Visa Greece” program was unveiled exactly 1,684 foreign nationals have taken advantage of its provisions, the highlight of which is a five-year residency visa.

Deputy Minister Stergios Pitsiorlas, an un-elected member of the Cabinet who was tapped for the portfolio after a successful tenure as head of the privatization fund, also noted that the figures are positive even when compared with corresponding programs in other European countries.

In its inaugural year, 2013, 20 relevant residence visas were issued; 455 in 2014; 968 in 2015 and 1,550 in 2016.