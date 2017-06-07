Privatization fund announces e-auction sale/lease of real estate properties around Greece

Wednesday, 07 June 2017 17:59
Greece’s privatization fund (HRADF) on Wednesday announced an international tender for the commercial exploitation of a tract of land in northern Corfu, the well-known Ionian island destination.

The property is included within a larger estate known as the Castello Bibelli, in the Kato Korakiana district in the island’s north, with terms and conditions uploaded on the agency’s site www.hradf.com

The agency, officially known as the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund, said it will offer additional information, data and guidance regarding the tender until Oct. 3, 2017, with a deadline for submission of offers by Oct. 26, 2017.  

Moreover, in another landmark privatization process for the Greek state, HRADF also announced the launch of an open electronic tender for the sale or lease of 10 state-owned property assets located in the prefectures of Magnesia, Attica (the greater Athens area), Achaia, Ilia, Argolida and Arcadia, through an e-auction electronic platform available on the website www.e-publicrealestate.gr

