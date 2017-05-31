Former PM Constantine Mitsotakis to be buried on Thursday in native Crete

Wednesday, 31 May 2017 22:03
UPD:22:05
INTIME NEWS/ΧΑΛΚΙΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ ΝΙΚΟΣ

His children include main opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis and former foreign minister and Athens mayor Dora Bakoyannis. 
The body of former prime minister Constantine Mitsotakis was flown to the large island of Crete on Wednesday aboard a military transport plane, as a burial service will follow on Thursday outside the city of Hania (Chania).

A memorial service was held earlier in the day at the Athens Metropolitan Cathedral, which was attended by practically all of Greece’s current and past political leaders.

Mitsotakis died early morning at the age of 98.

He served as premier between 1990 and1993.

