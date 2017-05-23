Govt spox indirectly points to Germany as preventing Eurogroup deal for Greece

A Greek government spokesman on Tuesday indirectly blamed the German side for the failure, a day earlier, to achieve an agreement over the Greek bailout at the Eurogroup meeting.

Spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos reiterated that the leftist-rightist Greek government fulfilled all of its obligations, and was awaiting from its partners to do the same.

He was referring to the latest austerity and reform package passed by a slim Parliament majority last week, essentially the 153 MPs backing the current coalition government. The omnibus legislation included 140 "prior actions" demanded by creditors.

Tzanakopoulos repeated Athens' view of a wide gap in positions by the IMF and Germany over the Greek program, "despite the fact that over the last few weeks this (gap) had been significantly narrowed."

In hinting at Athens' reported rejection of a compromise offered at the meeting, he said it was preferable "to prepare for a better solution instead of taking decisions that buck the problem (to the future) and do not provide for a secure exit (from the program)."

Moreover, he claimed a technical agreement was approved by EZ finance ministers, with the upcoming disbursement of a next bailout tranche secured.