Bloomberg quotes EZ source: 50% chance of comprehensive solution for Greek program at Eurogroup meeting

Bloomberg quoted what it described as a high-ranking Eurozone official on Wednesday who forecast that the chances of achieving a comprehensive agreement over the Greek program at Monday's Eurogroup meeting are "50-50".

The same source also emphasized that at present there is no agreement on the table to guarantee the sustainability of the Greek debt, with such a prospect also given a "50-50" chance on Monday.

The top EZ official merely confirmed the widely reported disagreements between creditors over the debt issue. Moreover, the same source said the IMF's involvement in the Greek program is a condition for the continuation of the bailout.

The agenda for Monday's Eurogroup meeting, according to Bloomberg, includes a briefing over the "preliminary agreement" between the embattled Tsipras government and creditors over structural reforms.