Greek, Albanian natgas operators sign Mou for joint company related to TAP pipeline

Greece's natural gas transmission system operator, DES.FA, and Albania-based Albgaz are eyeing the establishment of a joint company to assume the operation and maintenance of the portion of the TAP natgas pipeline that will be constructed on Albanian territory.

A relevant memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two sides was signed on Wednesday in the Albanian capital of Tirana.

The joint company will be based in Tirana, while the exact details regarding share capital will be presented in the coming period, following work by a joint committee set up for this purpose.

The MoU was signed by DES.FA CEO Sotiris Nikas and Albgaz Managing Director Klodian Gradeci.