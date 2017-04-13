Greek, Albanian natgas operators sign Mou for joint company related to TAP pipeline

Thursday, 13 April 2017 17:05
UPD:17:07
tap-ag.com

The MoU was signed by DES.FA CEO Sotiris Nikas and Albgaz Managing Director Klodian Gradeci.  
A- A A+

Greece's natural gas transmission system operator, DES.FA, and Albania-based Albgaz are eyeing the establishment of a joint company to assume the operation and maintenance of the portion of the TAP natgas pipeline that will be constructed on Albanian territory.

A relevant memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two sides was signed on Wednesday in the Albanian capital of Tirana.   

The joint company will be based in Tirana, while the exact details regarding share capital will be presented in the coming period, following work by a joint committee set up for this purpose.

The MoU was signed by DES.FA CEO Sotiris Nikas and Albgaz Managing Director Klodian Gradeci.  

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2017 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών