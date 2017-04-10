ND consolidates double-digit lead over ruling party in latest opinion poll

Greece’s main opposition party continued to field a double-digit lead over the ruling leftist party in the latest opinion poll, which was aired on Monday evening.

Center-right New Democracy (ND) was preferred by 33 percent of respondents in a poll conducted by the Thessaloniki-based University of Macedonia political studies department, a “double score” over SYRIZA, who was given 15.5 percent of respondents’ preferences.

The poll was commissioned and presented on the prime-time newscast of Athens broadcaster Skai-TV.

The figures means ND extended its opinion poll lead over SYRIZA, as it was given 32.5 percent in February. The previously anti-bailout and anti-austerity SYRIZA party remained at 15.5 percent.

Third place went to the ultra-nationalist Chryssi Avgi (Golden Dawn) party, with 7.5 percent, following by the Communist Party (KKE), with 7 percent, and a grouping led by social democrat PASOK, at 6.5 percent.

No other party, including ones with current Parliament representation, was given more than 3 percent of respondents’ preferences. A 3-percent threshold of valid votes in a general election is necessary to enter Parliament.

Some 15 percent of respondents declined to answer or said they were unsure; abstention was picked by a 15.5 percent and those saying they’d cast blank or invalid votes reached 7 percent.