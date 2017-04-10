ND consolidates double-digit lead over ruling party in latest opinion poll

Tuesday, 11 April 2017 00:02
UPD:00:08
The poll was commissioned and presented on the prime-time newscast of Athens broadcaster Skai-TV.

 
Greece’s main opposition party continued to field a double-digit lead over the ruling leftist party in the latest opinion poll, which was aired on Monday evening.

Center-right New Democracy (ND) was preferred by 33 percent of respondents in a poll conducted by the Thessaloniki-based University of Macedonia political studies department, a “double score” over SYRIZA, who was given 15.5 percent of respondents’ preferences.

The figures means ND extended its opinion poll lead over SYRIZA, as it was given 32.5 percent in February. The previously anti-bailout and anti-austerity SYRIZA party remained at 15.5 percent.  

Third place went to the ultra-nationalist Chryssi Avgi (Golden Dawn) party, with 7.5 percent, following by the Communist Party (KKE), with 7 percent, and a grouping led by social democrat PASOK, at 6.5 percent.

No other party, including ones with current Parliament representation, was given more than 3 percent of respondents’ preferences. A 3-percent threshold of valid votes in a general election is necessary to enter Parliament.

Some 15 percent of respondents declined to answer or said they were unsure; abstention was picked by a 15.5 percent and those saying they’d cast blank or invalid votes reached 7 percent.

