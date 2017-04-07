Employers' group VP: Greek firms continue to exit country, risk that many won't return

By Vassilis Kostoulas

"Entrepreneurship detests uncertainty," is the paraphrased comment expressed by Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV) executive vice-president Constantinos Bitsios, who spoke to "N" this week amid still ongoing and often gasping negotiations between Athens and its institutional creditors.

The Netherlands exports in a day; Europe in a week, and Greece in 15 days. The conclusion? That the (Greek) state is obliged to adopt practices found in other countries. Businesses must increase their quality, quantity, continuity and networking in foreign markets, he stressed.

Bitsios, a top official with Greece's biggest employers' group, also pointed to a continuing "emigration" of Greek companies, due to what he called excessive taxes, continuing capital controls and expensive borrowing. Moreover, he said there's a risk that many will never be repatriated.

In terms of proposals to exist the ongoing and still punishing economic downturn, Bitsios said SEV is promoting its ExportReady initiative, which aims to offer tips and information for Greek businesses interested in expanding their activities into overseas markets, while noting that 70 percent of SEV's members are small-to-medium-sized enterprises.