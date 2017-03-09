Average part-time pay in Greece at 331€ per month in May 2016

Net monthly wages for part-time employees in Greece, as recorded in May 2016, reached a paltry 331 euros, or 393.79 euros in gross pay.

The daily wage for full-time employees with social security coverage was 51.02 euros, with an average monthly total reaching 1,176.13 euros.

Based on figures released this week by the new social security umbrella organization (EFKA) in the country, which was established and began operation on Jan. 1, 2017, the average daily wage for construction- and crafts-related employment was 41.09 euros, and the monthly average 560.06 euros.

May 2016 is the first month for which EFKA has the specific figures.

Average employment in most enterprises is calculated based on the days for which social security contributions are paid, whereas construction-related wages are based on specific days in which work is recorded.