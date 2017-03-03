ND leader calls on Athens area's urban rail provider to stop 'punishing' citizens with strikes

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday called on employees of the greater Athens area's urban rail provider (metro, tram, suburban lines) to end their industrial actions, charging that "citizens are the only ones not at fault."

Unionists at the state-run mass transit provider, known as STASY, declared a 24-hour strike on Wednesday and again on Friday, causing gridlock on the already congested Greek capital's main roadways.

The union's main demand is for the government to rescind a decision transferring the commercial exploitation of metro stations and affiliated sites (billboards, exhibition spaces, vending etc) to the overall mass transit entity in the greater Athens area, known as OASA.

"With recurring strikes in mass transit, instead of punishing the government, you're punishing the citizens, who are the only ones not at fault. Stop," was the Tweet posted by Mitsotakis.

In a direct reference to current negotiations between the leftist Greek government and institutional creditors in Athens, negotiations which include labor sector liberalization, Mitsotakis also called on for a change in the relevant law on unions.

"No strike without (the positive vote of) 50%+1 of employees. Unionists' impunity should end," the ND leader added.