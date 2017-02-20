Costa Navarino to host first-ever Messinia Pro-Am golf tourney this month

The Costa Navarino resort in extreme southwestern Greece will kick off its 2017 golf season by hosting the inaugural Messinia Pro-Am tournament from Feb. 21 to Feb. 24, with a total of 30 teams - one professional player and three amateurs - from around the world expected to take part.

Among the noted pro players scheduled to take part are Ralph Miller from the Netherlands, Portugal's Hugo Santos, Italy's Emanuele Canonica and Briton Graham Fox.

The Costa Navarino resort, in verdant Messinia prefecture, features newest and best-ranked golf courses.