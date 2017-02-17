Regling: No need for another program if Greece implements reforms

European Stability Mechanism (ESM) Managing Director Klaus Regling appeared optimistic on Friday that Greece will not need institutional creditors' financial support in his upcoming second five-year term at the post, i.e. no fourth bailout will be needed.

Regling's comments were carried by DW on Friday. He also expressed confidence that the current program will successfully conclude.

He is expected to remain at the ESM's helm for another five years.

"I don't think Greece will need our help for another five years... I believe that if Greece implements the reforms that were agreed to in the beginning of the program, then this will be the last program."