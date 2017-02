The now Cosco-managed Piraeus Port Authority on Thursday reported a 13-percent increase in pre-tax profits for 2016, with turnover totaling 103.5 million euros, up from 99.9 million in 2015.

Pre-tax profits totaled 11 million euros, up from 9.8 million in 2015.

Overall operating expenses dropped by 8 percent to 92.8 million euros in 2016, down from 110.9 million in 2015.

The Chinese multinational assumed control of the port authority in August, after also purchasing a majority of its shares.