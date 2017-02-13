Reports: Mitsotakis tells German chancellor Greece's place within EU, EZ core

Greek opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis took his pro-reform plan to finally exit the economic crisis on the road to Berlin on Monday, reportedly stressing to German Chancellor Angela Merkel that the country’s position is squarely within Europe’s and the Euro zone’s core.

Moreover, he also expressed his concern over the course of the recovering Greek economy in talks with Merkel at the chancellery.

The same press sources said Mitsotakis, whose party is comfortably leading the ruling leftists in all mainstream opinion polls, pointed to unemployment and growing poverty as biggest problems facing Greek society, while at the same time outlying his demand for accelerated reforms in the country.

Nevertheless, in avoiding a strictly partisan tone, he reportedly told the German leader that delays in the current Greek program review process have caused creditors to make even more excessive demands -- a position that partially echoes the criticism made by the ruling leftist-rightist coalition.

Moreover, he said “ownership” of the reform package is the most substantive element needed for the country to finally exit the economy crisis.

Merkel and Mitsotakis also discussed the ongoing refugee/migrant crisis faced by Europe, and especially Greece, which borders on Turkey.

The meeting lasted for 20 minutes.