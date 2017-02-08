Study: Debit card use in Greece skyrockets in wake of 2015 capital controls

By A. Doga

Electronic transactions in Greece have skyrocketed since the imposition of capital controls in late June 2015, with contact-less transactions recording the most impressive increase.

Over the 2014 to 2016 period, transactions via POS terminals increased by a whopping 136 percent; debit card use was up by a stratospheric 391 percent.

Debit cards, in fact, appear to be steadily gaining in consumers' trust, according to results of a recent study by Focus Bari, commissioned by Mastercard.

The study shows that 81 percent of bank cards issued in Greece - a total of 14.6 million -- are debit. Of those, 1.3 million were issued over the last year, in the wake of the imposition of capital controls following a controversial referendum over a convoluted "yes or no" question on creditors' terms at the time.