Revenues in Jan. 2017 exceed target

Tax revenues in January 2017 exceeded budget targets by 258 million euros, the newly created Independent Authority for Public Revenues (AADE) announced on Friday.

Creation of the new entity is a memorandum-mandated obligation under the third bailout that the current leftist government signed in the summer of 2015.

AADE said that the January 2017 figures confirmed a satisfactory trend in tax collection.

Tax revenue, before returns, totaled 4.270 billion euros in January, up 6.43 percent from a target of 4.012 billion for the first months of 2017. Income tax returns reached 314 million euros, up 6.08 percent from a target of 296 million euros.