More business closures than openings in Jan. 2017; rate improved from corresponding month in 2016

By S. Zisimos

The first results over January 2017 are negative in terms of business openings and closings, with the latter exceeding the former.

Specifically, figures supplied by the General Public Register (House of Companies) show 17 percent less openings than closures, compared to the corresponding year in 2016.

Conversely, the rate of closures also slowed in January 2016, yoy, by 30 percent.

According to the figures, 1,855 businesses opened last month, down from 2,232 in January 2016, a reduction of 16.9 percent. On the other side of the ledger, 2,863 businesses around Greece closed their doors for good last month, significantly down from a whopping 4,140 businesses in the corresponding month of 2016.

In terms of major corporate entities, 47 societe anonyme (S.A) firms -- public limited companies -- began operation in January 2017, with 72 terminating their operation.