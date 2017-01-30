Regling: IMF role imperative for Greek program, regardless of whether it's a lender

European Stability Mechanism (ESM) Managing Director Klaus Regling on Monday said whatever upcoming bailout loan tranches to be disbursed to Greece depend on the IMF’s decision to participate in the program.

Speaking from Luxembourg, he said the Fund doesn’t have to participate as a lender in the program, but its expertise and consulting capacity are necessary.

The next IMF board of directors’ meeting is set for Feb. 6.

The current Greek adjustment program, which is the third bailout since 2010, is currently funded by European creditors, primarily Euro zone member-states and the ECB, but without the Fund as a lender – something European officials said was an exception to the rule.