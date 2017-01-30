ESM again reassuring over Greek debt

Monday, 30 January 2017 11:47
The AFP dispatch comes in light of press leaks of an IMF report calling the Greek debt as completely unsustainable under current conditions.
The European Stability Mechanism (ESM) continued to express a mostly confident tone regarding the Greek program this month, with an official quoted by AFP saying there is no reason to worry over Greece’s debt load.

"We see no reason for an alarmist assessment of Greece's debt situation," an ESM spokesman said, adding: "We believe that Greece's debt burden can be manageable, if the agreed reforms are fully implemented."  

The ECB-affiliated and Luxembourg-based entity declined to make any direct statement on the leaked IMF report.

