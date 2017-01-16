Tsipras phone contacts with Guterres, Juncker over Cyprus negotiations

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Monday spoke separately by phone with the new United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, with discussions focusing directly on the latest negotiations aimed to find a solution to the long-standing Cyprus problem.

A renewed multi-party conference will resume this week in Geneva.

According to a statement by his office, Tsipras reportedly underlined the Greek side commitment to the finding of a fair and viable solution based on UN resolutions and the Republic of Cyprus' identity as a European Union member-state.

Tsipras also repeated Athens' standing positions of a withdrawal of all occupation military forces from the island and the abolition of the guarantor powers' regime, saying this will benefit all of the Cypriot people.