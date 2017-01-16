Tsipras phone contacts with Guterres, Juncker over Cyprus negotiations

Monday, 16 January 2017 21:48
UPD:21:51
REUTERS/YIANNIS KOURTOGLOU

U.N. soldiers patrol inside the UN-controlled buffer zone in Nicosia.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Monday spoke separately by phone with the new United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, with discussions focusing directly on the latest negotiations aimed to find a solution to the long-standing Cyprus problem.

A renewed multi-party conference will resume this week in Geneva.

According to a statement by his office, Tsipras reportedly underlined the Greek side commitment to the finding of a fair and viable solution based on UN resolutions and the Republic of Cyprus' identity as a European Union member-state.

Tsipras also repeated Athens' standing positions of a withdrawal of all occupation military forces from the island and the abolition of the guarantor powers' regime, saying this will benefit all of the Cypriot people.

