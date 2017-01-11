Tsipras-Juncker phone contacts regarding Cyprus talks

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras spoke with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Wednesday, continuing his phone contacts with European leaders ahead of resumed negotiations to find a solution to the long-standing Cyprus issue.

Talks resume in Geneva this week.

Beyond the need for a just and viable solution to the Cyprus issue, he also touched on the need for a solution to takes into account the island republic’s status as an EU member-state, as well as the importance of the EU’s role in a resolution. He also cited the beneficial effects of a solution on EU-Turkey relations.