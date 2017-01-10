New Piraeus-based marine insurance firm announces positive inaugural results

American Hellenic Hull Insurance Company (AHHIC), a new marine insurance company established last year by the American P&I Club’s alliance with Hellenic Hull Management, this week reported more than 1,000 coverage policies in its first six months of operation.

AHHIC was licensed as a solvency-II compliant insurer by Cyprus regulatory authorities last June.

“...we are very proud of the company and I am happy to say that American Hellenic is performing even better than we expected”, Vincent Solarino, the chairman of AHHIC's board and president of the Shipowners Claims Bureau, the managers of American Club, announced.

The company recently briefed shipping executives on its activities with presentations at the Piraeus Marine Club in Greece and at Trinity House in London.