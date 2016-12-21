Govt sources: No written assurance sent as yet to EWG; third session may be necessary

A third round of talks within the EWG setting emerged as a prospect on Wednesday as government sources told "N" that a demand by Eurozone partners that Athens offer written assurances that a one-off welfare bonus will not be repeated has not been sent.

Behind-the-scenes deliberations are continuing, according to reports, while Berlin also reportedly remains adamant that the written assurances be conveyed to the EWG setting.

The demand, as "N" reported on Tuesday, was expected to be fulfilled on Wednesday, essentially promising that a "holiday bonus" unveiled by Greek PM Alexis Tsipras this month for 1.6 million pensioners would not be repeated, whereas future spending initiatives of a similar fashion would first be discussed with creditors.

Nevertheless, according to government sources, the German side continues to present objections over the issue, meaning that discussions are continuing between the leftist government and European creditors. The result of the discussions is expected to determine if and when the Greek side sends the written assurances.

The same sources estimated that a third EWG session this week may be necessary, although again the time and date is unknown.