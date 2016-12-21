Greek shipping again first in transactions of second-hand, resale vessels

By L. Karageorgos

Greek owners and Greek-run shipping companies in 2016 again took the global lead in the second hand vessel market, according to figures compiled and released this week by Allied Shipbroking.

The last few days of the year are not expected to change the outcome, given the significant difference between Greek shipping and the second-place Chinese side.

Allied reported that Greek interests invested more than 3.46 billion euros in 2016 for purchases of vessels already under construction (the resale sector), as well as second hand ships - bulk carriers, tankers and container transports. Conversely, Greek-controlled companies also sold the most second-hand vessels, with transactions valued at more than two billion USD.

In absolute numbers, according to Allied Shipbroking, Greek-controlled companies purchased 269 vessels over the year: 202 bulk carriers (2.2 billion USD), 42 tankers (1.16 billion euros) and 15 container ships (83.5 million USD).

On the other side of the ledger, 122 bulkers (923.5 USD), 38 tankers (1.01 billion USD), two container ships (16.9 million USD) and three LNG carriers (84.1 million USD) were sold.