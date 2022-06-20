'Power Pass' applications surpass 235,000 since platform opened

Monday, 20 June 2022 13:18
UPD:13:18
A- A A+

The number of applications submitted to the online 'Power Pass' platform surpassed 235,000 since it opened on Friday evening, it was reported on Monday.

In 'Power Pass' people apply for rebates of additional charges made in their electricity bills.

These rebates can range from 18 to 600 euros, and will be given for bills issued between December 1, 2021 and May 31, 2022.

The platform will be open until June 30 and the funds returned will be paid into the beneficiaries' bank accounts by July 15.

Source: ANA-MPA


Προτεινόμενα για εσάς



Popular





    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2022 Η ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου