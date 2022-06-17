Power Pass platform for electricity bill rebates to open from Friday

Friday, 17 June 2022 15:06
The 'Power Pass' platform where people can apply for rebates of the additional charges made in their electricity bills, which can range from 18 to 600 euros, is to open on Friday.

The rebates will be given for bills issued between December 1, 2021 and May 31, 2022.

It will amount to 60 pct of additional charges attached to those bills, after deducting any subsidies paid by the state and the power providers themselves. The platform will be open until June 30 and the funds returned will be paid into the beneficiaries' bank account by July 15.

Source: ANA-MPA


