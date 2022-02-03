Former president Christos Sartzetakis dies at 93

Former president Christos Sartzetakis died early on Thursday in a hospital in Athens at the age of 93.

Sartzetakis had been treated in the intensive care unit of Laiko General Hospital.

He was born in 1929 in Neapoli, Thessaloniki. He studied law at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki and entered the judiciary in 1955.

In 1963 he became known when, as a judge in Thessaloniki, he conducted the investigation into the murder of the left-wing member of Parliament, Grigoris Lambrakis. He presided over the case and opposed to pressure from the political and judicial leadership of the times.

His role in the case was immortalised in director Costa Gavras’ movie "Z".

During the period 1965-1967 he concluded his postgraduate studies in Commercial Law and European Community Law, in Paris.

In 1968, during the military dictatorship, he was expelled from the judiciary, arrested, tortured and imprisoned for almost a year without a trial. With the fall of the dictatorship he was re-instated into the judiciary in September 1974 with the rank of judge of the Court of Appeal.

In 1981 he was promoted to the rank of President of the Court of Appeals and in 1982 to the rank of Supreme Court Justice.

In 1985, the socialist PASOK party proposed Sartzetakis as President of the Republic, and was elected on 29 March 1985, where he stayed until May 5, 1990.

Source: ANA-MPA