Greece to issue 10-year bond

The 10-year state bond yield surpassed 1.66% in the domestic electronic secondary bond market on Tuesday, from 1.50% last week, moving in line with an upward trend prevailing in other European markets on fears of rising interest rates.

Greece on Tuesday announced its return to international capital markets with a new 10-year bond issue. The Public Debt Management Authority mandated Barclays, Commerzbank, Eurobank, Morgan Stanley, Nomura και Société Générale to act as Joint Lead Managers of the issue. The Greek state plans to raise around 3.0 billion euros from the issue. Greece plans to issue new bonds worth 12 billion euros this year, down from 14 billion in 2021.

The yield spread between the 10-year Greek and German benchmark bonds widened to 1.67% from 1.62% on Monday. Turnover was a heavy 142 million euros of which 72 million were buy orders.

Source: ANA-MPA