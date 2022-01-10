Education Ministry: 15,547 self-tests positive so far

With a new announcement on Monday, the Education Ministry said that 15,547 positive self-tests have been recorded so far.

Earlier, the ministry annouced that 14,000 self-tests carried out by students and teachers were positive by Sunday evening.

In total, 1.6 million people were tested, while "the largest simultaneous testing of the population against coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic was carried out," according to the same sources.

Previously, the numbers being tested were smaller as only unvaccinated individuals were obliged to do a test.

Source: ANA-MPA