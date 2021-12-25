Greece confirms 7,665 new coronavirus cases on Xmas Eve, 94 deaths; 624 on ventilators

Greece confirmed 7,665 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 10 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Friday (Christmas Eve).

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 1,064,243 infections (daily change: +0.7 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 206 infections are related to travel from abroad and 2,591 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 94 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 20,292. Of these, 95.2 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 624 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 63 years and 79.0 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 524 (83.97 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 100 (16.03 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 3,708 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 342 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: +9.62 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 324.

The median age of new infections is 38 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 78 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

On Thursday (Dec. 23), mobile EODY units at 159 events tested 27,625 people (Rapid Ag) and found 640 of those infected with coronavirus, or 2.32 pct of the total tested.

