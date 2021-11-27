Candidates for KINAL leadership to debate on Nov. 29

Five of six candidates for the leadership of Movement for Change (KINAL) will participate in a debate at 22:00 on Monday, broadcast live by national broadcaster ERT.

Nikos Androulakis, Pavlos Christidis, Pavlos Geroulanos, Haris Kastanidis, and Andreas Loverdos will answer questions put by journalists Giorgos Kouvaras, Tassos Pappas, and Pavlos Tsimas. Former premier George Papandreou is also running for party leadership but will not be in the debate, which will be coordinated by main ERT newscast journalist Adriana Paraskevopoulou.

The question will relate to four themes: managing crises, foreign policy, democracy/justice/technology, KINAL's role in politics. These will be followed by open questions. Each question placed must take no longer than 30 seconds and each answer no longer than 90 seconds.

The debate will be held at ERT's Studio IV on Katechaki Street, and a restricted audience will be required to wear masks and show a rapid test result administered the day of the debate (Nov. 29).

