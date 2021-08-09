Greece's high court prosecutor requests in-depth probe into possibility of organized criminal actions causing wildfires

Monday, 09 August 2021 17:01
UPD:17:01
The chief prosecutor of Greece's supreme court on Friday requested the opening of a thorough investigation into a series of recent and very destructive wildfires in the country, including scrutiny on whether organized criminal activity was behind any of the blazes.

High court prosecutor Vassilios Pliotas' written intervention and formal request cites a "synchronized" eruption of wildfires around the country, ones of unusual intensity and size.

Pliotas calls on judicial and police authorities to collect all information and evidence regarding the possibility of "an organized and centrally executed plan with unified actions by arsonists-members of a criminal organization..."

