Covid-19 outbreak: 2,156 confirmed single-day instances on Mon.; eight related fatalities, 188 intubated patients

Monday, 02 August 2021
Members of the medical staff treat a patient at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Sotiria hospital, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Athens, Greece, April 29, 2021.
Another 2,156 new single-day Covid-19 infections were reported in Greece on Monday, with eight of the instances detected at entry points to the country.

Greece has confirmed 497,061 infections since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, eight related deaths were reported over the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 12,983 in the country. In terms of the pandemic victims, 95.2 percent suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70. The average age of the victims is 78.

Additionally, a total of 188 patients suffering from acute Covid-19 symptoms remained intubated in hospital ICUs around the country. The average age of this group is 65 years and 80.9 percent suffer from an underlying condition or are above the age of 70.

