Όσκαρ 2021: Οι βραχείες λίστες για 9 κατηγορίες

Η Αμερικανική Ακαδημία Κινηματογραφικών Τεχνών και Επιστημών ανακοίνωσε λίστες με ταινίες οι οποίες περνάνε στην τελική φάση σε 9 κατηγορίες όπως Μουσικής, Ντοκιμαντέρ, Μακιγιάζ και Ταινιών Μικρού Μήκους.
Από αυτές τις λίστες θα προκύψουν ανάλογα 5 ή τις 3 ταινίες που θα είναι φέτος υποψήφιες για Όσκαρ, σύμφωνα με τη ψηφοφορία των μελών.
Οι τελικές υποψηφιότητες για τα Βραβεία Όσκαρ 2021 θα ανακοινωθούν στις 15 Μαρτίου, ενώ η διεξαγωγή της τελετής έχει μεταφερθεί για τις 25 Απριλίου.
Ανάμεσα στις 9 κατηγορίες στις οποίες ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες είναι και η Καλύτερη Διεθνής Ταινία, όπου δυστυχώς δεν συμπεριλαμβάνονται τα «Μήλα», η ταινία του Χρήστου Νίκου, που αποτέλεσε και την επίσημη συμμετοχή της Ελλάδας.
Οι βραχείες λίστες στις 9 κατηγορίες
ΝΤΟΚΙΜΑΝΤΕΡ
All In: The Fight for Democracy
Boys State
Collective
Crip Camp
Dick Johnson Is Dead
Gunda
MLK/FBI
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Notturno
The Painter and the Thief
76 Days
Time
The Truffle Hunters
Welcome to Chechnya
ΜΙΚΡΟΥ ΜΗΚΟΥΣ ΝΤΟΚΙΜΑΝΤΕΡ
Abortion Helpline, This Is Lisa
Call Center Blues
Colette
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
Hysterical Girl
A Love Song for Latasha
The Speed Cubers
What Would Sophia Loren Do?
ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΔΙΕΘΝΗΣ ΤΑΙΝΙΑ
Quo Vadis, Aida? (Βοσνία Ερζεγοβίνη)
The Mole Agent (Χιλή)
Charlatan (Τσεχία)
Another Round (Δανία)
Two of Us (Γαλλία)
La Llorona (Γουατεμάλα)
Better Days (Χονγκ Κονγκ)
Sun Children (Ιράν)
Night of the Kings (Ακτή Ελεφαντοστού)
I’m No Longer Here (Μεξικό)
Hope (Νορβηγία)
Collective (Ρουμανία)
Dear Comrades! (Ρωσία)
A Sun (Ταϊβάν)
The Man Who Sold His Skin (Τυνησία)
ΜΑΚΙΓΙΑΖ
Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
Emma
The Glorias
Hillbilly Elegy
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
The Little Things
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
One Night in Miami…
Pinocchio
ΜΟΥΣΙΚΗ
Ammonite
Blizzard of Souls
Da 5 Bloods
The Invisible Man
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)
The Little Things
Mank
The Midnight Sky
Minari
Mulan
News of the World
Soul
Tenet
The Trial of the Chicago 7
ΤΡΑΓΟΥΔΙ
«Turntables» από το «All In: The Fight for Democracy»
«See What You’ve Done» από το «Belly of the Beast»
«Wuhan Flu» από το «Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan»
«Husavik» από το «Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga»
«Never Break» από το «Giving Voice»
«Make It Work» από το «Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey»
«Fight For You» από το «Judas and the Black Messiah»
«Io Sì (Seen)» από το «The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)»
«Show Me Your Soul» από το «Mr. Soul!»
«Loyal Brave True» από το «Mulan»
«Free» από το «The One and Only Ivan»
«Speak Now» από το «One Night in Miami…»
«Green» από το «Sound of Metal»
«Hear My Voice» από το «The Trial of the Chicago 7»
ΜΙΚΡΟΥ ΜΗΚΟΥΣ ΚΙΝΟΥΜΕΝΩΝ ΣΧΕΔΙΩΝ
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Kapaemahu
Opera
Out
The Snail and the Whale
To Gerard
Traces
Yes-People
ΜΙΚΡΟΥ ΜΗΚΟΥΣ ΤΑΙΝΙΑ
Bittu
Da Yie
Feeling Through
The Human Voice
The Kicksled Choir
The Letter RoomThe Presen
Two Distant Strangers
The Van
White Eye
ΟΠΤΙΚΑ ΕΦΕ
Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
Bloodshot
Love and Monsters
Mank
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Soul
Tenet
Welcome to Chechnya
