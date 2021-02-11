Όσκαρ 2021: Οι βραχείες λίστες για 9 κατηγορίες

Η Αμερικανική Ακαδημία Κινηματογραφικών Τεχνών και Επιστημών ανακοίνωσε λίστες με ταινίες οι οποίες περνάνε στην τελική φάση σε 9 κατηγορίες όπως Μουσικής, Ντοκιμαντέρ, Μακιγιάζ και Ταινιών Μικρού Μήκους.



Από αυτές τις λίστες θα προκύψουν ανάλογα 5 ή τις 3 ταινίες που θα είναι φέτος υποψήφιες για Όσκαρ, σύμφωνα με τη ψηφοφορία των μελών.

Οι τελικές υποψηφιότητες για τα Βραβεία Όσκαρ 2021 θα ανακοινωθούν στις 15 Μαρτίου, ενώ η διεξαγωγή της τελετής έχει μεταφερθεί για τις 25 Απριλίου.

Ανάμεσα στις 9 κατηγορίες στις οποίες ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες είναι και η Καλύτερη Διεθνής Ταινία, όπου δυστυχώς δεν συμπεριλαμβάνονται τα «Μήλα», η ταινία του Χρήστου Νίκου, που αποτέλεσε και την επίσημη συμμετοχή της Ελλάδας.

Οι βραχείες λίστες στις 9 κατηγορίες

ΝΤΟΚΙΜΑΝΤΕΡ

All In: The Fight for Democracy

Boys State

Collective

Crip Camp

Dick Johnson Is Dead

Gunda

MLK/FBI

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Notturno

The Painter and the Thief

76 Days

Time

The Truffle Hunters

Welcome to Chechnya

ΜΙΚΡΟΥ ΜΗΚΟΥΣ ΝΤΟΚΙΜΑΝΤΕΡ

Abortion Helpline, This Is Lisa

Call Center Blues

Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

Hysterical Girl

A Love Song for Latasha

The Speed Cubers

What Would Sophia Loren Do?

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΔΙΕΘΝΗΣ ΤΑΙΝΙΑ

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Βοσνία Ερζεγοβίνη)

The Mole Agent (Χιλή)

Charlatan (Τσεχία)

Another Round (Δανία)

Two of Us (Γαλλία)

La Llorona (Γουατεμάλα)

Better Days (Χονγκ Κονγκ)

Sun Children (Ιράν)

Night of the Kings (Ακτή Ελεφαντοστού)

I’m No Longer Here (Μεξικό)

Hope (Νορβηγία)

Collective (Ρουμανία)

Dear Comrades! (Ρωσία)

A Sun (Ταϊβάν)

The Man Who Sold His Skin (Τυνησία)

ΜΑΚΙΓΙΑΖ

Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Emma

The Glorias

Hillbilly Elegy

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

The Little Things

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

One Night in Miami…

Pinocchio

ΜΟΥΣΙΚΗ

Ammonite

Blizzard of Souls

Da 5 Bloods

The Invisible Man

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)

The Little Things

Mank

The Midnight Sky

Minari

Mulan

News of the World

Soul

Tenet

The Trial of the Chicago 7

ΤΡΑΓΟΥΔΙ

«Turntables» από το «All In: The Fight for Democracy»

«See What You’ve Done» από το «Belly of the Beast»

«Wuhan Flu» από το «Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan»

«Husavik» από το «Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga»

«Never Break» από το «Giving Voice»

«Make It Work» από το «Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey»

«Fight For You» από το «Judas and the Black Messiah»

«Io Sì (Seen)» από το «The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)»

«Show Me Your Soul» από το «Mr. Soul!»

«Loyal Brave True» από το «Mulan»

«Free» από το «The One and Only Ivan»

«Speak Now» από το «One Night in Miami…»

«Green» από το «Sound of Metal»

«Hear My Voice» από το «The Trial of the Chicago 7»

ΜΙΚΡΟΥ ΜΗΚΟΥΣ ΚΙΝΟΥΜΕΝΩΝ ΣΧΕΔΙΩΝ

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Kapaemahu

Opera

Out

The Snail and the Whale

To Gerard

Traces

Yes-People

ΜΙΚΡΟΥ ΜΗΚΟΥΣ ΤΑΙΝΙΑ

Bittu

Da Yie

Feeling Through

The Human Voice

The Kicksled Choir

The Letter RoomThe Presen

Two Distant Strangers

The Van

White Eye

ΟΠΤΙΚΑ ΕΦΕ

Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Bloodshot

Love and Monsters

Mank

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Soul

Tenet

Welcome to Chechnya

naftemporiki.gr