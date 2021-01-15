Corinth canal again closed due to landslide

The Corinth canal, west of the greater Athens area, again closed to maritime traffic on Friday, following yet another landslide.

According to reports, an estimate 1,000 cubic meters of boulders and soil fell into the narrow canal, the fourth such instance over the recent period.

The state-run company operating and maintaining the canal, which slices through the narrow Isthmus of Corinth and separates the Peloponnese from the south-central Greek mainland, clearing works will be completed on Tuesday.