Bloomberg: Greek govt considering tax-free plan to lure back professionals, entrepreneurs

Bloomberg on Wednesday reported that the center-right Mitsotakis government wants to entice young professionals and entrepreneurs, who left during the nearly decade-long economic implosion in Greece, to return, with one reported idea on the table being to consider half of their income as tax-free.

The international news agency quotes Alex Patelis, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' chief economic adviser as saying: “Technology means we can now choose where we live and work...can now offer tax incentives as well as the sun."

The proposed plan will also affect eligible foreign nationals, namely, citizens of other EU countries.