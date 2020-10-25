Covid-19 outbreak: Total number of confirmed infections in Greece exceeds 30K; death toll at 574

New confirmed Covid-19 infections in Greece on Sunday reached 790, a day after a new single-day record was reported, 935. Sunday's numbers bring total coronavirus instances in the country above 30,000, and specifically at 30,782.

The number of acute coronavirus-related patients being treated in hospital ICUs remained stable, at 84.

Ten new fatalities were added to the Covid-19 death toll, bring the number up to 574, with the average age of the victims being 79, and with 96.3 percent suffering from an underlying condition or above the age of 70.