Covid-19 outbreak: 342 new confirmed cases on Thurs. in Greece; nine more fatalities for total of 366

Another 342 new confirmed instances of coronavirus were reported in Greece on Thursday, with another nine related fatalities. All total, the number of Covid-19 exceeded 16,600.

Of the new cases, 24 are linked with other infections, while 30 were detected at the country's border posts.

Sixty-eight infected patients remained hospitalized in ICUs, with the average age being 68, and 86.8 percent either above the age of 70 or suffering from underlying conditions.

The death toll reached 366, with the average age of the victims being 78, and with a whopping 97 percent suffering from an underlying condition or above the age of 70.